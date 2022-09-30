'I was so angry I collapsed on the floor': Kate Pang and Andie Chen didn't talk to each other for a month after quarrels

When words failed to connect, silence was all that remained between this local celebrity couple.

In a recent episode of the meWATCH talk show Hear U Out, Kate Pang and Andie Chen revealed that a series of disagreements between the two caused them to go quiet for about a month when they refused to speak to one another.

Kate, 39, and Andie, 37, explained to host Quan Yi Fong that they had been apart many times over the past two years due to their work and the pandemic.

The couple juggle their careers between Singapore and Taiwan, while their son Aden, eight, study in a primary school in Taiwan. Daughter Avery, six, would also fly to and fro the two countries.

One time, communication broke down between the two due to the many quarrels they had, many of which stemmed from the stress accumulated from taking care of the children and also misunderstandings between them.

"We had practically no contact towards the end," Kate said, with Andie specifying that they didn't speak to each other for over a month.

She continued: "We were too emotional and couldn't understand each other anymore. I said, 'Fine, we can't communicate.'

"After I hung up, I was so angry I collapsed on the floor. I couldn't move. I knew I had to control my emotions — my emotional state had already started to affect me physiologically."

Hear U Out is a talk show hosted by Yi Fong, 48, who invites local celebrity guests like Mark Lee, Jeffrey Xu and Marcus Chin, who then share the personal stories and anecdotes in their lives.

Although not every anecdote shared has a good ending to it, Kate and Andie's relationship is still going strong.

When Yi Fong enquired how they solved their relationship crisis, Kate stated that they were fine once the family of four got back together again.

Added Andie: "As long as the four of us are together, it feels like we're a team… As long as one person is out of the picture, the balance is disrupted."

Kate also gave specifics, mentioning that she couldn't let Andie "look after two children for too long".

He would be able to take care of them for a few days to a week while in quarantine, but anything beyond that would be unbearable for him, Kate said.

Andie told Yi Fong: "After what happened, I realised what an amazing woman she is. I feel that she has an innate desire to bring the children up to be happy and healthy. In this world, the children are never safer than when they are with her."

'He looked so arrogant'

Kate actually met Andie the first day she arrived in Singapore in 2010. But their meeting was far from pleasant and it certainly wasn't love at first sight.

She recounted: "My manager asked me if I wanted to attend a premiere and I agreed to go. And I saw Andie there. He looked so arrogant. His hair was dyed blonde and he was [walking with a swagger] and chatting with someone."

Her manager then introduced Kate as a new colleague from Taiwan, to which Andie responded: "Oh, you're from Taiwan? You can buy your return ticket now."

Speaking to Yi Fong in the interview, Kate said with incredulity: "How could anyone say that on the very first meeting? I was new then, you should've welcomed me in an encouraging way.

"I came in hopes of developing my career here — you made fun of me and said I should go back. How was I supposed to carry on from there? How tactless of him!"

Andie, who appeared chagrined by his wife's recollection of the past, tried defending himself and explained that it was partly a joke.

Said Andie: "The Taiwan market was huge, I found it strange that she came from a bigger market like Taiwan to a smaller market like Singapore."

