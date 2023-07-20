'I was so excited I forgot to ask for a photo': Fan spots Jacky Cheung on flight back to Hong Kong between Singapore concerts

Performing 11 shows over half a month, fans may be wondering if God of Kings Jacky Cheung would remain in Singapore for all the shows.

Three concerts down, we have an answer, courtesy of a fan who boarded the same flight as the 62-year-old back to Hong Kong.

The fan, going by Shi Dan La Size on Xiaohongshu, wrote: "Just watched his concert on the 15th, and ran into him on the same flight on the 17th."

Sitting in Singapore Airlines' business class, the fan pointed out that Jacky's seat was just down the row from theirs.

They also shared photos of Jacky dressed casually for the flight — he was wearing a black cap and had his face covered with a white mask. He also wore black trousers, a white T-shirt and what appeared to be a rainproof hoodie or parka over it.

Photos of Jacky walking out of the plane and into the airport terminal were also included.

"I just remember that I was so excited that I forgot to ask for a photo and autograph," the fan added. "My heart is broken and it's my biggest regret."

A netizen asked: "So does this mean he is returning to Hong Kong after three days of singing? It seems tiring, brother Jacky."

The fan replied: "Yes, it was an early flight also, but he still has a lot of shows ahead of him. So he should be back only for a short rest."

The netizen wrote in turn: "He should go back and be with his wife, he looks exhausted."

Jacky married former actress May Lo in 1996. They have two daughters together, 23-year-old Zoe and Zia, 21.

Another netizen was also concerned about Jacky's health, writing: "I feel bad that he doesn't seem to have enough time to rest."

The fan also wrote that Jacky was very low-key in appearance and was the last one to board the plane and first one to leave. They only realised Jacky was on the flight when they saw the crew take a group photo with him.

Some netizens expressed their sympathies for the fan, wishing they would have asked Jacky for a photo or autograph.

"It's really a pity, he would have agreed if you asked for a photo with him," one wrote. "I remember we once chased him to a hotel rooftop to catch him doing an interview, and he invited us to take a photo with him after finishing his work. He was really nice."

"If I were you, I'd rush forward to take a photo with him immediately," another wrote. "It's harder than winning the lottery."

The fan agreed, responding: "I am suffering to death" with crying emojis.

"There's still a way," wrote a netizen. "Fly to Singapore next weekend and fly back after the show, maybe there's a chance you'll be on the same flight again."

