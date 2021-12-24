'So many changes in 2 years': Jesseca Liu returns to hometown Langkawi, shocked at differences

The Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) has allowed many families to finally reunite after being painfully separated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For local actress Jesseca Liu, it meant being able to return home to Langkawi after two years.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, the 42-year-old shared that the preparations to make the trip back with her husband, actor Jeremy Chan, was filled with anxiety.

Jesseca said: "When I was checking the air ticket prices every day, I was afraid that all the seats would be booked."

Fortunately the journey home was not as nerve-wracking as she had imagined.

"In the last two years, we've always thought about how we would prepare for a trip abroad, but we only wore face masks and [sprayed] disinfectant. Basically, we disinfected our luggage, bags and clothes non-stop," Jesseca said.

'There really are so many differences now'

Despite having video calls with her family once every two days during the pandemic, Jesseca told the Chinese daily that there were still some surprises when she finally met them in person.

"Upon a closer look, I saw that my mum's hair had turned white and my dad is thinner now. My nephews have also grown a lot taller," she said.

Jesseca also lamented the changes to her hometown that were caused by the pandemic.

"There really are so many differences now. Two years ago, there were lots of (Caucasian) tourists on the streets. But now, it's all locals. All the old shops have also chosen to close their business," she said.

"My favourite snack place is now shut, which is very sad. But at the same time, some new shops that are run by non-locals have emerged. Although there are regrets, I hope there will be gradual progress in the future."

When asked about her future plans, Jesseca said she will return to Singapore in January next year to take on a new drama series.

But while she's in Malaysia, what is her itinerary like?

"I'm in a good mood. I've been eating since coming home. I've also been arranging meals with friends and massages," she said.

