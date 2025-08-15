'So much of my work never made it out there': Ferlyn Wong unveils 2014 SKarf footage

Even if this quintet disbanded 11 years ago, fans still fondly remember its 13th debut anniversary yesterday (Aug 14).

To commemorate the occasion, local actress Ferlyn Wong took to Instagram to share previously unreleased practice footage of K-pop girl group SKarf, which she was part of from 2012 to 2014. In the video, the five members perform a song cover of Wings by British girl group Little Mix.

The 33-year-old wrote in her Reel's caption: "Thirteen years ago, the world met SKarf. Singapore saw its first homegrown talents step into the K-pop spotlight.

"We grew up quickly, learning to navigate change and survival at a young age... What we went through wasn't just a journey; it was a quiet fight to keep going.

"Today, we've all taken flight in different directions. We're not always in touch, but when we do reconnect, it's as if no time has passed. I'm proud of us. Talent? Plenty. Luck? Not so much. Passion? We were on fire!"

SKarf debuted in Seoul in August 2012, with their song Oh! Dance. Its original line-up consisted of leader Tasha and Ferlyn from Singapore, Sol who is Korean-American and Jenny from South Korea. After Sol's departure in December 2012, Korean member JooA and Japanese member Hana joined the group.

A day leading up to yesterday's release of the footage, Ferlyn dropped hints when she posted Instagram Stories of herself dancing to K-pop choreographies, reminiscing: "Back then I ate, slept and breathed dance. Everyone just got used to it.

"The only thing that makes me sad is knowing so much of my work never made it out there. Those were the days before social media. Will be releasing something special tomorrow."

Ferlyn told AsiaOne that she had decided to post the song cover after 11 years as she has "grown deeply proud" of everything that has been achieved under SKarf's name.

"What touches me even more is knowing that so many SKarf fans have stayed by our side all this time, supporting us, cheering for us and looking out for us. Their love has never gone unnoticed.

"It's also a chance for me to share our story with new fans who have come to know me through (local dramas) Emerald Hill and The Spirit Hunter. Whether they've been here since day one or only just joined me on this journey, they're part of this chapter and I'm so grateful for them."

She also shared that she recently had a video call with JooA and Tasha.

The latter is now an actress, going by Tasha Low, and both Singaporeans recently acted together in the drama Emerald Hill: The Little Nyonya Story.

"It reminded me how special our connection is. We can go months without talking, but when we do, it feels like no time has passed at all. There's a level of trust and comfort between us that's so warm," she expressed. "Everyone is doing well. Thank you for the concern."

Despite the group's disbandment in 2014, many SKarf fans and Singaporeans showed their adoration for the group in the Reel's comments section.

One said: "So much love for SKarf! Proud to be a fan from the start, all of you worked hard and did well! Keep shining, fighting!"

"I still sing Oh! Dance and Luv Virus in the norebang (Korean for karaoke)!" said another fan.

"My favourite song with my favourite group?! I'm so sad this cover never got to be performed, but nonetheless, thank you so much Ferlyn for showing us this precious video!" wrote a fan.

Acknowledging the heartfelt comments, Ferlyn said: "I'm always so grateful for all of our SKarf fans. The journey hasn't always been easy, but they've made it meaningful and full of purpose. Just as they feel I've touched their lives, I want them to know that they've touched mine too.

"I can't wait to make more memories together. For those who've been with me since my SKarf days, it's so special to see you grow, achieve and make your mark in the world. I'm grateful to you for being part of this journey with me."

