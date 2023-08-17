'So what if he doesn't remember it': Hong Kong actor Joel Chan tours Singapore with toddler and wife

For parents with young children, do you wonder if they will remember their experiences when you bring them on vacations?

Or perhaps it is good enough that you get to spend time with them, leaving good memories at that moment?

Hong Kong actor Joel Chan is on a vacation in Singapore with his wife Apple Ho and son Jaco, who is three years old.

The 46-year-old made an Instagram (IG) post on Monday (Aug 14) with a few photos of them visiting Universal Studios Singapore, where they took pictures with the iconic globe outside the park and of Jaco in front of some of the popular rides in the park.

They also visited the S.E.A Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa, where they snapped a photo of Jaco at the underwater tunnel.

His post garnered the attention of many fans, who welcomed him to the country and hoped that they would have a good time.

Joel also made another IG post on Tuesday with a few photos of Jaco playing at Adventure Cove Waterpark at Resorts World Sentosa and also of him at Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade.

In the caption, Joel wrote: "Many people around me, including my wife, said that we took our three-year-old son on an overseas vacation when he doesn't know anything and wouldn't remember it when he grows up.

"So what if he doesn't remember it? Right now at this moment we are happy as a family of three, leaving good memories and enjoying the moment and that is good enough."

Joel also posted a few IG Stories yesterday and this morning at Marina Bay Sands, where he went for a morning jog at Gardens by the Bay and had some champagne at the Infinity Pool.

