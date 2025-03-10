Sodagreen's triumphant return to Singapore: A night of pure music at 20th anniversary concert

No glowing sea of light sticks. No raised phones capturing every moment. No long queues for merchandise. Just music — pure, unfiltered and deeply immersive. That was the magic of Sodagreen's 20th Anniversary Concert Tour, held on Saturday (March 8) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As the only Southeast Asian stop on their celebratory tour, the concert drew fans from across the region, including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China.

The six-member Taiwanese band — comprising vocalist Wu Qing Feng, bassist Claire Hsieh, pianist and violist Gong Yu-chi (also known as A Gong), drummer Shih Jyun-wei (better known as Wei), and guitarists Liou Jia-Kai and Ho Jing-yang (also known as A Fu) — delivered an unforgettable three-hour performance that spanned two decades of their illustrious career.

Reflecting on their first Singapore concert in 2007, guitarist A Fu humorously noted, "Singapore really has a discerning eye. You invited us to perform here even before Taipei Arena invited us."

This nostalgic sentiment set the tone for the night — a celebration of the band's enduring relationship with their loyal fans.

The evening was a sensory journey through the four seasons, as Sodagreen showcased songs from their albums inspired by spring, summer, autumn, and winter, but with slight twists in music arrangements compared to their earlier days. Backed by dynamic LED visuals, the band created an atmosphere that was both intimate and cinematic.

Fans sang along passionately to timeless hits like Little Love Song, Sleeplessly, and Frequency, while the stadium pulsed with energy during upbeat anthems like Fever and Chase, Chase, Chase. A Gong captivated the crowd with a solo piano rendition of Summer Inn, a moment of quiet beauty that left the audience in awe.

Adding to the excitement, the band teased a new song composed by Wei, hinting at an upcoming album. It was a thrilling moment for fans who have waited more than a decade for Sodagreen's return to Singapore.

Despite the strict filming and recording ban, or perhaps because of it, the audience was fully present, absorbing every note and lyric in real time. Without distractions, the night became a rare experience in today's concert culture — one that truly honoured the power of live music.

Sodagreen's triumphant return to Singapore was more than just a concert; it was a testament to their legacy and an emotional reunion with the fans who have loved them for 20 years. And if the night's performance was any indication, there's much more to look forward to from this iconic band.

