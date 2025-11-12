Sofia Vergara becomes new face of Skechers

Sofia Vergara is the new face of Skechers.

The Modern Family actress has been appointed brand ambassador to the shoe firm after she discovered their products while looking for supportive shoes after undergoing knee surgery.

According to the firm, the 53-year-old had bought multiple pairs of Skechers before discovering her team had been in talks with the brand, and she will now appear in a new campaign which celebrates the "style, versatility and comfort" of the brand's Hands-Free Slip-ins Glide-Step styles.

Sofia said in a statement shared with WWD: "I don't do anything unless I believe in it — and I truly believe in Skechers.

"I've been wearing Skechers for over a year now, and they've completely changed how I think about sneakers. They're not just comfortable — they're chic, stylish, and easy to wear with everything in my closet. That's what made this partnership feel so natural."

Skechers praised Sofia for embodying everything Skechers stands for — "bold, confident, and committed to comfort without compromise."

President Michael Greenberg added: "She brings a fresh energy to our brand, and her passion for great design will shine through in everything we do together."

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old actress recently admitted she undergoes some cosmetic procedures to maintain a more youthful look.

She told Britain's Closer magazine: "You have to accept getting older, but at the same time there is nothing wrong with doing what you can to slow that process down.

"I have got Botox in my neck for a while now, and I am totally comfortable with admitting that."

Sofia revealed the secret to having a slim figure is by doing a "cardio-based workout at least three times a week".

She said: "Some people love working out, I am not one of them, so I try and switch up what I do every few months so that it doesn't become repetitive.

"I try to do a cardio-based workout at least three times a week."

And Sofia thinks having healthy skin is also important.

She said: "Skin is so important, and there is so much simple stuff you can do, like staying hydrated and making sure you gently remove your make-up.

"Then, a really good skincare regime that contains antioxidants and vitamin C. Wearing a good quality sunscreen is so important as well. I have been wearing one for years now, but I wish I had started earlier.

"I grew up in a hot climate, and when girls are younger, they just want to get a tan, but even at that age, it's so important to protect your skin."

[[nid:724907]]