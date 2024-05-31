Sofia Vergara planning to undergo 'every' plastic surgery procedure

Sofia Vergara is planning to do undergo "every" plastic surgery procedure.

The Modern Family actress, 51, who has been open about wanting to try everything she can to halt the ageing process, made the admission in an interview with Allure.

She told the magazine: "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about ageing.

"Nothing wrong if you don't care about it. It's not the end of the world. But if you do, now there's so much stuff out there."

Mother-of-one Sofia — who had her son Manolo, 32, with her first husband Joe Gonzalez — also admitted her hectic work schedule has halted her plans to go under the knife.

She said: "I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready.

"I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already.

"But because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

Sofia added she has been getting Botox "for a long time" on her neck and around her eyes, but insisted she avoids fillers.

She said: "I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit.

"At my age — 51 — I feel it's not going to make you look younger.

"It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn't pull you up; it kind of weighs you down)

"So I am against that, once you hit a certain age."

Sofia recently told People about her relentless quest to stay looking young: "I've done it all. I mean, you tell me to put cement under your eye, you're going to look younger, I'll do it immediately. I do it all.

"It's like, I put coconut oil on my head. I put it on my feet.

"I've wrapped myself in plastic with Aquaphor up to the neck.

"I'll do it. I don't care. It's not stupid."

Sofia also said that even though she feels "great" in her 50s, she is uncertain if she will ever welcome growing older.

She added: "I know I don't look the same. But I don't think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair."

