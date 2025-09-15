Sofia Vergara rushed to hospital, misses Emmy Awards

Sofia Vergara had to miss the Emmy Awards on Sunday night (Sept 14) after being rushed to hospital.

The 53-year-old actress was ready for her big night at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, but she was struck down by an allergic reaction as she was about to get into the car so she headed to the emergency room instead of the red carpet.

Sofia took to Instagram to reveal why she was absent from the event and shared a picture of her swollen left eye, writing: "Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER... Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!"

Another picture showed her lying on a hospital bed and she also shared a video showing her rinsing her eye out in a drinking water fountain.

Sofia had been due to present at award during the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Other presenters on the night included Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jude Law, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Coolidge, Colman Domingo and Tina Fey.

Another famous face missing from the line-up was Eric Dane.

The actor — who recently went public with his ALS diagnosis — was due to take to the stage to present an award, but he was also absent from the show.

The appearance was scheduled to be his first big public outing since he opened up about his health crisis in a Good Morning America interview over the summer.

The Grey's Anatomy actor first announced his diagnosis in April in an interview with People, saying: "I have been diagnosed with ALS.

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

The big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday include Noah Wyle's hit medical drama The Pitt, which was named Outstanding Drama Series, while Seth Rogan's Apple TV Plus comedy The Studio also brought home gold along with UK TV drama Adolescence starring Stephen Graham.

