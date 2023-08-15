'There were some days I constantly filmed wired up in the air': Cast of K-drama Moving on their stunt scenes

With great power comes great responsibility, and sometimes, pain.

In an interview shared with AsiaOne, the cast of the ongoing superhero K-drama Moving recalled the tough work that went behind their action scenes.

"It was my first time trying wirework, so I was initially very clumsy," said Lee Jung-ha.

The 25-year-old stars as Kim Bong-seok, who inherited his father's ability to fly.

While he didn't have to train hard at first to portray Bong-seok's initial inability to control his powers, Jung-ha had to put in the work once the story progressed.

"I would spend a whole day performing on wires. I also took dance lessons to help myself look more fluid in my performances," added Jung-ha.

Veteran actor Jo In-sung shared similar pains, as he took on the role of Bong-seok's father, Doo-sik.

"There were some days where I constantly filmed wired up in the air and literally shot nothing on the ground. I did get to a point where I was starting to question what I was doing!" remarked In-sung, adding how hanging on the wire for a long period of time got painful.

[[nid:642800]]

It seems like the scenes took a toll on the 42-year-old, as he made a promise to himself to "only perform on the ground in the future".

Though the action scenes were tough on the two actors, Go Youn-jung (playing Jang Hui-soo) found enjoyment in them.

When asked about her favourite scene to shoot in a high school setting, the 27-year-old brought up the iconic scene where Hui-soo discovered Bong-seok's ability as he loses control and levitates to the ceiling.

"Jung-ha was wearing a wire and I had to use my weight to bring him back to the ground.

"We rehearsed the wirework before filming the scene, so it took a while to complete the shoot, but it was a lot of fun," recalled Youn-jung.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Kangfull, Moving is a fast-paced action series that follows high school students and their parents who hide their superpowers to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The drama is currently streaming on Disney+, with a new episode released every Wednesday.

[embed]https://youtu.be/SZFRw7MSPog[/embed]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.