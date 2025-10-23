Some of Gene Hackman's possessions, including his Golden Globes, to be auctioned off

Some of Gene Hackman's possessions are to be auctioned off, including his Golden Globes.

Three of the late actor's prestigious trophies, including for his performance as Little Bill Daggett in Unforgiven (1992) and as Royal Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), are up for grabs during an auction by Bonhams in November.

On Nov 19, 13 paintings by renowned artists such as Milton Avery, Auguste Rodin and Richard Diebenkorn, will be listed during a live auction in New York City.

Anna Hicks, Bonhams' head of private and iconic collections, said in a statement: "Together, these sales offer an intimate portrait of Hackman's private world and a rare opportunity for collectors to engage with his creative life.

"Whether through the art, scripts or personal objects, what emerges is more than a collection — it is a life lived with purpose, curiosity and uncompromising vision."

Two online auctions — one running between Nov 8 and Nov 21, and the other live from Nov 25 to Dec 4 — will also include Hackman's own paintings, books, scripts, posters, as well as the three Golden Globes awards.

The French Connection star's art collection includes his Milton Avery masterpiece Figure on the Jetty (1957), which is estimated to fetch up to $700,000 (S$910,000) during the live auction.



The online auction's lots include Gene's Still Life with Japanese Vase, Rose and Fruit is expected to go for $1,000 to $1,500.

The lowest listing is his Everyman Winmau dart board, which is starting as low as $100.

His Seiko diver's wristwatch will begin at $600.

Gene retired from acting in 2004, later becoming a painter, novelist and collector.

The Hollywood legend was found dead at the age of 95 in his Santa Fe, New Mexico, home alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, on Feb 26.

His autopsy revealed that he died from "severe cardiovascular disease", with "advanced stage Alzheimer's disease" being another contributory factor in his passing.

It was previously concluded that Betsy had died some time before Hackman from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare illness spread through rodent droppings and urine.

It is thought that the condition of the pair's New Mexico house could have caused Betsy's death, as the New Mexico Department of Public Health found it in a shocking state, full of rodents and mess, when carrying out an inspection of the mansion.

