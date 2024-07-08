'Some of them prioritise being an influencer': Xiang Yun on younger generation of local actors

What do you think of young actors in the local showbiz scene now?

Christopher Lee posed this question to fellow veteran actors Xiang Yun, Aileen Tan and Hong Huifang in a latest episode of his culinary talk show Dishing with Chris Lee Season 2.

“Some of them became actors, but they didn’t brush up on their Mandarin. What do you think of that? You don’t have to hold back. No one will dare to rebut you,” asked Christopher, 52, adding that he felt the three have the right to discuss the “issue”.

Xiang Yun, 62, shared her thoughts: “During our time, most who joined the industry liked acting but things are slightly different now.”

“We have influencers now. Some of them prioritise being an influencer and they don't think that they need to refine their acting skills. So, even though they are in the industry, their focus is different.”

Christopher agreed: “I feel that what the market wants is very different now. They focus half of their energy on how to manage their social media... If you want to become an actor, you must make sacrifices. You won’t be able to manage both sides.”

While Huifang, 63, didn’t comment, Aileen, 57, remarked that the young actors she interacts with have “some self-awareness”.

“For one, they’ll strive to speak better Mandarin,” she said.

In a separate segment with Christopher alone, he voiced that young actors these days need a group of veteran actors to lead them.

“It’s not to emulate them (the veteran actors), but to act together with them. That way, they (the younger actors) have role models to look up to in terms of acting,” he said.

