'Someone called my name': Bonnie Loo recounts string of mishaps after spooky encounter during 7th lunar month

Years ago, Bonnie Loo went for a filming at 5am during the seventh lunar month, when the gates of the underworld are believed to be open and spirits roam the earth, and she believed she had a brush with the supernatural.

After parking her car, being the only one there as it was early, the 30-year-old Malaysian actress-singer made her way across the carpark to the make-up room and heard something.

"Someone called my name," she recounted the incident to AsiaOne in an interview recently.

But when she turned towards the voice, there was no one there.

"I ran away quickly and because there was no one along the way, it felt even more eerie," said Bonnie, adding that she met with a series of mishaps after that.

The first happened when she was getting her styling done for filming.

"I fell into a drain and both my slippers broke. I had serious abrasions and my knees became inflamed. Moreover, it was during the filming period," Bonnie said.

And it didn't stop there; she fell down a flight of stairs in a separate mishap.

"I fell from the top of the stairs and my buttocks and thighs were seriously injured with big patches of bruises."

When another strange incident happened again, Bonnie was frightened for her life.

She recounted that she was driving to work when she drove over road debris on the usually empty road.

"My car tires exploded and I was scared to death. I thought I was going to die," she recalled.

Thinking about all the strange occurrences that she had met with so far, Bonnie suspected that she might have encountered a supernatural entity and so she bought some items to pray with to have "peace of mind".

'It felt as if someone had pushed me'

That wasn't the first time Bonnie had such strange experiences.

She also revealed that when she was a student, she had a gathering with a group of friends at a chalet in Changi and they decided to explore the area on their bicycles after 10pm.

Hoping to explore a bit further than her friends, she rode slightly ahead of them.

"I was propelled from my bicycle suddenly, it felt as if someone had pushed me," she told us, adding that she had a bad fall, scraping her arms, legs and chin in the process.

"There was blood everywhere and my friends were all frightened… It was quite eerie and I didn't dare to ride a bicycle for a period of time. From then on, I also didn't read about or listen to supernatural stories," she said.

Bonnie was speaking to us to promote the new series Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting III, where she plays flight attendant Gwen.

In the segment, Gwen recounts a series of strange happenings that befell her to radio DJ Mr Zhou (Dennis Chew), after she swapped shifts with her colleague Jernell, who boarded a flight that went missing later.

'It did feel quite creepy'

The series also featured local actor Yao Wenlong in a separate story, where he plays senior police officer Leong who is on duty with newbie Owen (Zhai Siming).

Leong advises the latter to be respectful in their line of duty but when Owen keeps a piece of rope used in a suicide as a souvenir from his first case, unexplainable phenomenon soon happens to them.

Speaking to AsiaOne in a separate interview, the 53-year-old shared that while he did not experience anything unusual during filming, he did feel unnerved because of a scene he was in.

"We filmed a scene in a factory in the middle of the night which involves the female lead hanging herself. It has been a while since I filmed a scene like this. It did feel quite creepy while I was there, but there were a lot of people around and they were committed to their work, so there wasn't anything strange," he recounted.

When asked if he had supernatural encounters before, Wenlong shared that he experienced something strange in his home in Malaysia when he was in his 20s.

"There was no one else at home and I was showering in the toilet when the mini hi-fi system turned on suddenly and started playing music. I was startled and went out of the toilet quickly. After turning it off, I left my home immediately.

"That was the strangest thing that I remembered. I am also unsure if it was the electricity or something else," he said, adding that he had since moved out of the house.

Full episodes of Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting III are now available on Mewatch. It will also air every Monday at 10.30pm on Channel 8 from Aug 26 onwards.

