'Someone knocked on the door again': Angel Lim recalls 'creepy' encounter while filming supernatural movie The Chosen One

While filming supernatural movie The Chosen One in a Guan Gong temple in Penang last year, actress Angel Lim had a spine-chilling encounter.

She was in the toilet when she heard a knock on the door. Thinking it must be a colleague, the 26-year-old opened the door but there was no one there.

"As I headed back to the set, I asked the crew if any of them knocked on the door earlier but all of them said that they didn't," Angel recounted in an interview with AsiaOne yesterday (May 28).

She thought that she must have heard wrongly and continued filming — but that's not the end of it.

Angel recalled: "I went for another toilet break later and recalled the encounter. Just as I was thinking about it, someone knocked on the door again. When I opened the door, there was nobody there… At that moment, I was creeped out."

However, she didn't let her feelings get in the way of work.

"I tried not to think too much about it. I kept telling myself that maybe it was really a crew member or an actor who knocked on the door but was called to start filming. If I kept thinking about it, I would get really scared and not be able to continue working," she said, adding that the actors and crew would pray before and after filming every day.

In The Chosen One, Angel plays paranormal vlogger Sora Ma, who stirs up a storm when she begins recording a series of strange events happening in the neighbourhood, and it is up to gangster Li Yuanjie (Zong Zijie), also known as Ah Jie, to resolve these issues.

Ah Jie has the ability to see and exorcise supernatural beings, but chooses to cheat, con and fight instead of using his powers for good. The encounters force Ah Jie to confront his past and accept his faith as a Ghost Master.

Sora marks Angel's first movie role and she shared that she used to be timid and avoided watching horror films, but tried to overcome her fears while preparing for the role.

"To understand more about the working styles of a vlogger, I watched videos about their work, such as how they handle a camera. I also watched vlogs relating to the paranormal genre particularly," she shared.

She added that she watches horror films now occasionally, but instead of focusing on the horror aspects, she observes the acting and filming techniques.

"When I watched some scenes, I would think about how it was filmed and I wouldn't be so frightened anymore," Angel added.

The Chosen One which also stars Taiwanese actress Kuo Shu-yao and local actor Gurmit Singh, opens in Singapore cinemas on May 30.

