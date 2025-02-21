'Sometimes he will show me pity': Tay Ping Hui's assistant reveals his quirks, goes on hiking trip with him

Going on a holiday with your boss sounds like a weird and stressful prospect.

But after over a decade of working and several business trips together, it's no big deal for local actor Tay Ping Hui and his assistant/work partner Tina Chua.

The duo visited Bhutan for an upcoming episode on the Channel 8 show Camping Around the World, visiting iconic sites and monasteries.

"As of 2025, we have been working together for 14 years," Tina told AsiaOne in an interview. "We are used to going on work trips together so this round is nothing unusual except that we had to do hiking together which was exciting, or rather, more challenging for us."

Ping Hui, 54, added: "We have been to numerous countries, primarily for work. However, when we are stationed at the location, we would visit sites and do some touristy stuff.

"For example, when we had to spend up to six to seven months in China per project, we'd rely on each other while we were there."

Other than China, they have also been to Malaysia, Germany, France and Spain together, he added, and tried to mix in some sightseeing.

Ping Hui said that the trips have been "serious yet fun" and that he has to stay professional during filming but will also take care of Tina too.

However, Tina shared that Ping Hui can be a bit of a recluse on his days off.

"I have learnt to be more independent by doing things myself overseas, because my boss can just spend his entire off day staying in his room and not going out at all… and it can be like that for quite a few days," she said.

"I think sometimes he will show pity on me for being alone and actually try to meet me for meals."

She also shared some of the other quirks she has noticed during their time working together, like how he can't bear to have his bag touch the floor.

But Tina said that Ping Hui "takes care of his own people" and appreciates everything she does for him, including simple things like making him a cup of coffee. After all this time working together, they can communicate without much talking when they're on set.

"For instance, just a hand sign or eye contact and I will know what he needs," she added.

'One of the most beautiful places on Earth'

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEPl7FxpCW8/[/embed]

During their Bhutan trip, Ping Hui and Tina visited Paro, Thimphu and Punakha. They also hiked up to 3,800m on the Bumdra Trek and camped overnight on the mountain, before visiting the Tiger's Nest Monastery below the next day.

When asked what the best part of the trip was, Ping Hui said: "It's hiking up 3,800m in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. The interaction with the local guides and the entire crew was playful and personal, but most of all, it's the view along the way, especially when we were above the clouds.

"Most would associate feeling totally and absolutely insignificant as negative, but when you are in the presence of such natural grandeur, that feeling of insignificance enhances and reinforces my belief that we have no room as humans to ever be arrogant towards nature, because it was beautiful beyond words, where no pictures or videos can ever fully capture how breathtaking it truly is."

However, they also faced challenges, with Ping Hui telling us the weather was unpredictable with "burning sun, cloudy skies and falling rain all within hours".

"The trails were sometimes muddy and the ever-thinning air definitely didn't help. Then, at the higher altitudes, the temperature dropped rather drastically so I needed to deal with that too," he added.

Tina's biggest challenge was not the hike, but having to speak in front of the camera.

Her job is usually behind-the-scenes. Other than managing Ping Hui's schedule, she has also been his assistant director and helped film content for his social media and website.

"It was weirdly awkward for me. I'm used to, or rather, prefer to be the one doing the filming instead, so it was my debut appearance on TV," she said.

"To be honest I was actually stressed and nervous, but I tried to put this emotion aside and just go with the flow and give my best. All in all, it was fun as I got to be myself and enjoy this trip."

Ping Hui also praised her: "Tina is fundamentally reserved and quite shy, so being on camera for the entire trip was a new thing for her, but she was a total trooper!"

Camping Around The World is now available on demand for free on Mewatch and airs every Monday at 8pm on Channel 8. Ping Hui and Tina's episode will be released on Feb 24.

