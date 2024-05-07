'Sometimes it's so easy to get stuck in your head': Lauv opens up to fans at Singapore concert

Some fans find comfort in their favourite artists. For American singer-songwriter Lauv, it seems to be the other way round.

The 29-year-old performed at Palawan Green, Sentosa, for Liv Golf Singapore's event on May 4, and throughout the hour-long set, he opened up about his personal thoughts.

Before singing I'm So Tired, Lauv, whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff, said: "Sometimes it's so easy to get stuck in your head and then life shows you that you can dream and believe in something positive and beautiful and you know that touches other people. You feel that vibe and I don't know, it just makes me cry."

When a fan asked if he was happy, he replied: "I'm actually quite happy… I'm happy and I'm sad but I'm happy right now."

He continuously expressed his love for his fans - from multiple "I love yous" to interacting with the crowd and completing their hand hearts.

He even reassured them that he loves them and if he doesn't express it much, it's because he's going through something in his life.

With how personable and raw he was, it felt more like a fanmeet rather than a concert.

Besides hit songs like Love U Like That, Paris in the Rain and Steal The Show, Lauv also performed lesser-known tracks like Tattoos Together and Modern Loneliness.

Despite this, the audience knew every lyric and track.

What made the night special though, was Lauv performing his newly released single Potential for the first time ever. According to him, it's only the first of many to come as he's releasing an album soon.

#LAUV performed his new single #Potential for the first time ever! What a lucky crowd 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vMNvtJJQbi — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) May 4, 2024

"I'm so nervous for the new music coming up but I'm also so excited because it really does feel like when I first started making music. It has that same innocence to it," he shared.

Although Lauv's set was for slightly over an hour only (there were three other acts - CheMolly & Misterspruce, DJ Jade Rasif and Culture Collective), it felt longer as he managed to present 17 songs in total.

The instrumental for each track was also performed live by him - be it on a guitar, keyboard or midi pad controller.

When he ended his set with his most popular song I Like Me Better, it was clear that the audience had a good night.

