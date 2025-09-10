'My son's lifesaver': Mum of child actor says Go Hyun-jung's quick reflexes saved boy during seaside shoot

She's a serial killer in reel life. But off-camera, she saved a boy from danger.

On Sunday (Sept 7), South Korean actress Go Hyun-jung was praised by a child actor's mother after her quick reflexes saved him during a drama shoot at the seaside.

In an Instagram Reel, the mother compiled quick clips of her son Cho Se-woong and 54-year-old Hyun-jung, sitting side-by-side on the sand as they looked at the ocean.

In her caption, she wrote: "My son's lifesaver, actress Go Hyun-jung... Last year, we went to the beach in an island village in Sinan to film Queen Mantis.

"My six-year-old gets excited at the sight of the ocean. As soon as he sees it, he runs towards it, but the calm waves suddenly threatened to engulf him! Hyun-jung was the first to come running even from so far away and save him - and then she hugged him so tightly.

"Even while her clothes were soaking wet, she threw herself into saving Se-woong."

According to the woman, Hyun-jung continued to fondly play with him, with Se-woong even calling her mum at one point and terms of endearment like "pretty" and "angelic".

In the K-drama Queen Mantis, Hyun-jung portrays the protagonist Jung Yi-shin, a former serial killer who works with her detective son Cha Soo-yeol (Jang Dong-yoon) to stop a copycat criminal.

Queen Mantis is available for streaming on Netflix.

kristy.chua@asiaone.com