Son Suk-ku wanted to rank in gay fans' top actor chart with 'own butt skills', didn't use body double in nude scene

Some actors use body doubles in revealing scenes, while others don't mind bearing it all. Son Suk-ku is in the latter camp to keep things authentic.

The 41-year-old South Korean actor appeared on the March 18 episode of Shin Dong-yup's Zzanbro podcast alongside Kim Sung-cheol, Kim Dong-hwi and Hong Kyung, co-stars in the upcoming film Troll Factory (previously known as Comment Army).

Dong-yup, 53, let his inner fanboy out: "I was so excited when I heard Suk-ku was appearing on Zzanbro today, and I was wondering why I'm so obsessed with him and getting more and more immersed in him?

"And then I thought, 'Do I have a little bit of gay DNA in me?' Seriously, I doubted it and started to obsess over Suk-ku."

Suk-ku responded it was a bragging point for him that gay men in South Korea voted for their favourite male stars and he was ranked first on their list for the second half of 2023.

"That was too good to miss, because gay guys are on top of the trends, they're fast," he added. "And if they like something, it's like, 'This is something good'."

Suk-ku added that there was an Instagram account that posted only male actors' buttocks, and his own made the cut among mostly Hollywood actors.

"It felt like an honour to be included," he said.

He explained that it came from a scene in the 2021 movie Nothing Serious, where he shows off his derriere in front of actress Jeon Jong-seo.

"I think the production department told me, 'We can use the understudy actor if you feel uncomfortable, since only your back shows on the screen'," Suk-ku explained. "I insisted on doing it myself, and I did."

He added that it wasn't because he was confident in his body, but because he wanted to be "honest".

"Also, if I end up on the gay chart with people mistaking the understudy actor for me, I won't be climbing the ranks based on my own abilities," Suk-ku said, to laughter from the rest.

"I need to earn my place on the ranking with my own butt skills."

Even if he was "inadequate" compared to his body double, Suk-ku said he wanted to "ascend" the charts through his own efforts.

Troll Factory, premiering in South Korea on March 27, follows journalist Im Sang-jin (Suk-ku), who is suspended after writing a negative article about a major company.

He learns about online public sentiment manipulation and discovers the comment farm Team Aleph — going by the aliases Jjingbboekking (Sung-cheol), Chattatkat (Dong-hwi) and Paebtaek (Hong Kyung)— and their criminal workings in business and politics.

"Sung-cheol's role is the leader of the team, he gets a job and says, 'Let's do this one', then Kyung's role, Paebtaek, takes the lead on the real job," Dong-hwi, 28, said. "I'm the supporting character who considers what the comment or post title should be about.

"I'm the character who writes, and we go to Suk-ku, the journalist, and tip-off what job we're doing."

