Son Ye-jin in talks to star in hollywood movie

Son Ye-jin is often praised by viewers for her acting skills and known for her roles in highly-rated K-dramas such as Something in the Rain (2018) and Crash Landing on You (2019), so it is perhaps of little surprise that Hollywood has taken notice of her.

According to Soompi, the South Korean actress is currently in talks to join the cast of upcoming Hollywood movie Cross.

On July 6, the 38-year-old's agency, MS Team Entertainment, released a statement, saying: "Son Ye-jin is in talks for the movie Cross, and the outlook is favourable. Unless there are any huge changes, she'll be going through with it."

Parasite (2019) actor Lee Sun-yun has also been offered a role in this film. A representative from his agency, HODU&U Entertainment stated: "Lee Sun-gyun has received a casting offer for Cross and is currently reviewing the offer. He has not yet come to a decision."

Cross is set in the future and tells the story of a multiracial country divided into two nations by a border.

The plot will revolve around the lives of the people who in the two nations, one of which is much wealthier than the other.

If the actress takes up the movie role, she'll be playing the role of Vera, a woman living at the border of an impoverished nation. Vera is left to raise her son alone after her husband dies in an attempt to get across the border,

She'll also be starring alongside Sam Worthington, who is known for his roles in the Avatar film series, in the movie.

He will be reportedly playing a man who lives on the wealthier side of the country.

Cross has been in development for over a decade and is set to be directed by Andrew Niccol, a New Zealand director, who has written and directed many sci-fi movies such as In Time (2011), as well as Gattaca (1997).

Filming is targeted to take place in Korea in March next year.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.