Song Joong-ki in talks to star in new K-drama

Loved Song Joong-ki in Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Arthdal Chronicles (2019)? You might be able to catch him in a new drama this December.

According to Soompi, his agency HiSTORY D&C stated: "Song Joong-ki is considering [the offer] to star in the new drama Vincenzo.

If the 34-year-old actor accepts the offer, he'll play the role of Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere named Vincenzo Cassano, Korean name Park Joo-hyung, who was adopted by an Italian family at a young age.

The plot will revolve around Park Joo-hyung moving back to Korea and meeting female lawyer, Hong Cha-young. The person playing the role of Hong Cha Young is reportedly unconfirmed, but actress Jeon Yeo Bin is currently in talks for the role.

Vincenzo is written by Park Jae-bum, who has also written the scripts for well-known dramas such as Good Doctor (2013) and Blood (2015).

The drama is also set to be directed by Kim Hee-won, who has directed dramas such as The Crowned Clown (2019) and Money Flower (2017).

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.