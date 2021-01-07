Song Joong-ki's epic Korean sci-fi film Space Sweepers releasing on Netflix Feb 5

Forget flying, we’re going to space this 2021! Netflix is releasing Space Sweepers, an excitement-packed outer space sci-fi blockbuster on Feb 5 2021.

Space Sweepers sees the space crew of Victory spaceship, made out of a genius space pilot Tae-ho (Song Joong-ki), a mysterious ex-space pirate Captain Jang (Kim Tae-ri), a spaceship engineer Tiger Park (Jin Sun-kyu), and a reprogrammed military robot Bubs (Yoo Hai-jin), living off salvaging space debris in the year 2092.

PHOTO: Netflix

It is set in a fictional universe where Earth is nearly destroyed by pollution and a group of upper-class people build a new habitable world in outer space.

Surpassing other space sweepers and successfully snatching a crashed space shuttle in the latest debris chase, the crew finds a 7-year-old girl inside who is later revealed to be a human-like robot wanted by the UTS Space Guards.

Seeing it as an opportunity to make more money, the crew demands a ransom in exchange for the girl.

The trailer is a wild ride as it spotlights each of the crew member’s personality and team dynamics that are full of tension and humour as they plan a devious way to exchange the human-like robot girl for wads of cash.

Space Sweepers is a stunning drama filled with space action and thrills directed by Jo Sung-Hee and is premiering on Netflix on 5 February 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.