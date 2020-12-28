Mediacorp drops Sonia Chew as countdown show host amid Covid-19 probe

Mediacorp radio DJ Sonia Chew has been pulled from hosting its annual countdown show in the wake of investigations against her for allegedly breaching safe distancing measures.

In a statement to The New Paper yesterday, a Mediacorp spokesman confirmed that Jean Danker will be hosting Let's Celebrate 2021 instead.

Ms Chew was initially slated to host the event with fellow 987FM DJ Joakim Gomez.

The duo were supposed to usher in the new year on the show, which will be screened online and on Mediacorp's channels.

However, Ms Chew recently found herself a subject of investigations by the Ministry of National Development (MND), after complaints were made about a photo of a large group celebrating Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu's 32nd birthday.

The photo was posted on Mr Xu's account on Oct 3, and shows a group of 13 people in a private residence.

Ms Chew was in the picture with other celebrities, including Shane Pow and Terence Cao.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Mediacorp spokesman told TNP it takes the matter seriously and constantly reminds its artistes to adhere to safe management guidelines. He added that Mr Gomez will still host the event alongside Ms Danker.

"Filming for Let's Celebrate 2021 was conducted in accordance with IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) guidelines, which allows no more than 20 onscreen talents unmasked during production," he said.

"We would like to assure you that safety remains a priority, and that safe management measures are in place for Let's Celebrate 2021."

Ms Chew posted an apology on Instagram over the weekend, saying she was invited to have drinks and was not aware it was a birthday celebration.

Lapse

Calling it a "severe lapse of judgment" on her part, she added it has been a tough time for her family to witness how distraught she has been.

The radio presenter, who turns 29 today, is also featured in campaigns linked to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

This includes the SingapoRediscovers campaign by Klook, which features her promoting heritage tours and tourism locations.

When contacted, Klook declined to comment.

Ms Chew was also recently involved in a campaign by Sentosa, and was featured in commercials on Mediacorp's free-to-air platforms.

TNP understands the commercials featuring her have ended, and Sentosa is looking into the matter with Mediacorp.

