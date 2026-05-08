Sonia Chew's wedding will serve local delights with bubble tea station comprising 3 tea options

Local radio and TV presenter Sonia Chew is going all out for her wedding menu.

In a recent episode of the YouTube series Countdown To I Do, which follows the 34-year-old 987FM DJ and her fiance Jeremy Sng through their wedding planning journey, they shared their process of choosing the food and drinks for their guests.

The first stop for their taste-testing was Wushiland Boba for the bubble tea station, which will have both ready-made and customisable drinks.

"People can grab and go, enjoy their drinks while they get their food. I thought that was a brilliant idea, instead of everyone queueing up for one station," she said.

Wushiland Boba provided an array of flavoured tea options for Sonia to pick from, and she decided to go with three types: green tea, golden oolong milk tea, as well as fruit tea for those who are sensitive to caffeine. Guests will also be able to choose their sugar level.

"This was the most amount of bubble tea I got to try in 30 minutes," she remarked cheerfully.

Ever seen people holding fresh coconuts at a wedding lunch reception?

"You will see it at ours," Jeremy laughed after explaining he felt it would pair well with the food.

Their food tasting, which appeared more like a feast, consisted of dry laksa, salted deshelled egg prawns, mantou with chilli crab sauce, umami braised shiitake mushrooms with broccoli, barbecue chicken wings and Hokkien mee.

They eventually took out the last dish because there would be "too many carbs" and settled on dry laksa.

The wedding will be held this month.

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