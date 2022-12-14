Sonic Prime animated series speeds onto Netflix on Dec 15

For fans of the Blue Blur, Sonic the Hedgehog, you will have something new to spend your time on this December. As announced by Sega, the animated series known as Sonic Prime will be debuting on Netflix this coming Dec 15.

The series will be animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, and Sega and WildBrain will jointly participate in production, distribution, and licensing.

Man of Action Entertainment, creators of Ben 10 and the characters and team in the Academy Award-winning feature Big Hero 6, have been brought on as showrunners and executive producers for the series.

The first season of Sonic Prime will consist of 24 episodes, with plenty of content forkids, families and long-time fans to enjoy. Expect to see many of the keystones of the brand and a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in the gloved hands of our speedy hero.

In addition to Sonic Prime, Sega also shared the great performance of Sonic Frontiers, the open-zone action-adventure platformer that has now sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Sega will provide multiple free DLC that will add many new elements, playable characters, modes, and costumes in the coming months. The first piece of DLC will be Sonic’s Holiday Cheer Costume, free on Dec 22.

Aside from the game and Sonic Prime, there is also the matter of the conclusion of the movie trilogy, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 set for an arrival on the big screen on Dec 20, 2024.

Sonic will be joined by his new pal Knuckles, together with Tails, as the threat of Shadow and the ever-present Dr Robotnik should make for more fun hijinks.