Sony drops key Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers in photos

Unless you've been living under a rock, Spider-Man: No Way Home saw not one, but three Spideys swinging across the screen and kicking a**.

A new batch of stills from Spider-Man: No Way Home offers the first official look at Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield joining forces in the film's final fight, as shared by visual effects supervisor Chris Waegner's during his recent interview with Befores and Afters.

In the interview, the visual effects supervisor spoke about the making of the scaffolding fight scene between the three superheroes and the respective villains - from the tech used to create the sequences, how he created real digi-doubles of the leading actors as well as the choices behind the visual effects seen in the movie.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Accompanying the interview are also spoiler photos that showcase all three Spider-mans in action.

So far, the marketing for the movie has avoided discussing Maguire and Garfield's involvement in the hopes of not ruining the surprise. However, as the movie has been in theatres for over a month now, it's no longer much of a secret.

PHOTO: Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theatres. Read our review here.

READ ALSO: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire sneaked into a theatre to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

This article was first published in Geek Culture.