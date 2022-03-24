Sony teases us with Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man 3 we'll never see

Spider-Man: No Way Home has left theatres, but chatter about the blockbuster franchise has yet to slow down. The movie united three generations of Peter Parker (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) and debuted Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since Garfield's return to the character, fans have been campaigning for a third Amazing Spider-Man movie using the hashtag #MakeTASM3. The hashtag has trended on Twitter numerous times and has even received Tom Holland's — MCU's reigning Spider-Man — support while on his press tour for Uncharted (via PhaseZero).

Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire suiting up for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

And it looks like Sony has been listening. Sony's Twitter has playfully responded to the fan campaign in a new tweet that promotes Spider-Man: No Way Home's availability on digital platforms. The tweet referred to Garfield's web-slinger as The Amazing Peter #3 before including a funny disclaimer that they've seen the #MakeTASM3 hashtag but aren't the ones who greenlight movies.

The Amazing Peter #3!



(Note: Yes, we’ve seen the hashtag. No, we don’t decide which movies get made. We’re just the social team 🙂)#SpiderManNoWayHome is now on Digital, and coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12: https://t.co/unUkX9ceZc pic.twitter.com/TCsyk7swLC — Sony (@Sony) March 22, 2022

Despite this major tease on Sony's end, it remains to be seen if the campaign for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 actually amounts to something. Garfield has admitted that he has no plans to return to the role again, but his deception during No Way Home's marketing campaign makes him a liar, and an unreliable source.

Even if Garfield is telling the truth, both him and Sony Pictures are aware of the #MakeTASM3 movement so it's a matter of time before fans get an answer if their campaign is successful. And if not, it seems like this is the closest we'll ever get to The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.