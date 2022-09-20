Sony's Spider-Man spin-offs Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web delayed

Sony has made a number of changes to its upcoming film slate, which sees delays to Spider-Man spin-off movies Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.

Kraven the Hunter is now due to release on Oct 6, 2023 (over eight months later than its original Jan 13 release date), and will see Marvel Cinematic Universe alumnus Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the eponymous character.

At the same time, fellow Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) film Madame Web has been moved to Feb 16, 2024 from its original Oct 6 release date, which is now occupied by Kraven the Hunter. Madame Web will feature Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Persuasion) in the titular role, alongside stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Scream Queens) and Adam Scott (Severance, Parks and Recreation). An untitled film in the SSU has also received a new date, shifting to July 12, 2024 from June 7, 2024.

Outside of the superhero realm, Sony has announced updates to its other upcoming titles as well. The animated Garfield movie, voice starring Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Parks and Recreation), will now open on May 24, 2024, three months later from its previously-scheduled Feb 16, 2024 release date, while a new Karate Kid movie will be hitting theatres on June 7, 2024.

Alongside these updates, an untitled True Haunting film has been set for Jan 6, 2023. Meanwhile, Missing, the sequel to the 2018 mystery thriller Searching, will open on Feb 24, 2023 and star Storm Reid (Don’t Let Go, Euphoria) and Nia Long (Boyz n the Hood, Big Momma’s House).

In contrast to the SSU delays, science-fiction film 65, which comes from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, will see its release moved forward to March 10, 2023, after previously having been scheduled to open on April 28, 2023. The movie, which stars Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, House of Gucci), follows an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet and discovers that he is not alone.