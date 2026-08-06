Sophia Myles blasts James Franco as 'worst actor I've ever worked with'

Sophia Myles has blasted James Franco as the "worst actor I've ever worked with".

The 46-year-old actress starred alongside Franco in 2006 movie Tristan and Isolde, with the pair taking on the lead roles.

Franco has been hitting headlines in recent weeks due to bizarre videos he has been sharing on social media, including one in which he claimed to have found "footage" of extraterrestrials.

Sophia, who also starred in Doctor Who, took to X to weigh in on James' "tragic alien videos", as she called them an "attempt to gain attention".

Referring to the previous public allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour from multiple women, Sophia added: "Even before the allegations, he was the worst actor I have ever worked with."

Calling him "the most unprofessional egotistical t***", Sophia insisted that "any member of the cast and crew" will "say the same".

Sophia even went as far as calling James a "major c*** womble", and when a fan asked about working with him, she said "it wasn't easy", according to Digital Spy.

James seems to have equally unpleasant memories of working on the film, calling it a "big mistake" and adding to Newsweek: "I will never do a movie again that I don't have a special feeling for."

Sophia's comments about James come after his former collaborator Seth Rogen told The New York Times that he hasn't spoken to the actor for some time.

He said: "I have not worked with him in years. But the personal side of it is just so nuanced, and it involves people that I don't know if I should be dragging into this."

"I don't know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it. Nothing has changed since the last time I talked about all this, and I haven't worked with him in a really long time and I have no plans to."

Following the inappropriate or sexually exploitative behaviour he was alleged to have made to five women, he agreed in 2021 to pay US$2.2 million (S$2.81 million) to settle a sexual misconduct suit brought by two former students of his acting school.

James later revealed he has been seeking help for his sex addiction since 2016.

Neither Sophia or James' representatives have commented on her X statements as yet.

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