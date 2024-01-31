Sophie Turner seemingly confirms new relationship since separation from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has seemingly confirmed her relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

The Game of Thrones star has been on a skiing holiday with her 29-year-old beau and shared snaps of the pair on the slopes and in the bar.

She tagged the Instagram carousel: "Jagerbomb anyone?"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2r6ZONt9Kh/?img_index=1[/embed]

The new romance comes after pop star Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The pair have since been locked in a bitter custody battle over their children Willa, three, and 18-month-old Delphine.

Joe, 34, has also moved on with 33-year-old model Stormi Bree.

Their winter couples getaway comes after it was revealed that Sophie wants to drop the child abduction claims she made against her estranged spouse.

The actress filed a lawsuit against Joe in September and requested to secure "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained", according to court documents.

Three months after the former reached an amicable custody agreement over their kids, Page Six has reported attorneys for the former couple asked a judge in their federal case in New York to dismiss Sophie's previous filing — in which she claimed the Jonas Brothers singer abducted their girls amid their divorce.

Even though the judge hasn't yet signed off on the request, the fact that both parties are in agreement on the matter means it is highly likely to be approved.

Sophie had claimed in her September filing Joe started the "wrongful retention" of their kids on the 20th of that month.

She added they agreed during Christmas 2022 they would make Britain their "forever home" and start looking for schools for their oldest daughter.

British-born Sophie then claimed Joe withheld their daughters' passports so they couldn't leave America, but he denied he ever "abducted" their girls.

Joe's representative said at the time: "Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK.

"Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately.

"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.

"When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."

In October, Sophie, who married Joe in May 2019, reached a temporary custody agreement for the kids that is expiring this month.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary agreement over kids