The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler dies aged 96

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died at the age of 96.

The passing of the star — who was best known for his role as Herman 'Hesh' Rabkin in the acclaimed HBO drama — was announced on social media on Saturday (Aug 23) by his friend Frank J. Reilly.

Frank posted on X: "The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler, died today at the age of 96.

"You know him from one of his iconic roles, which he had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn't start acting until he was 65."

Jerry also starred as Howard Lyman in drama series The Good Wife and spin-off The Good Fight and as the New York fire chief Sidney Feinberg in the FX series Rescue Me. Jerry was the cousin of the legendary acting teacher Stella Adler and spent much of his career working in theatre.

The New York native was a part of more than 50 Broadway productions and worked as the stage manager on the original stage production of My Fair Lady in 1956 — which starred a young Julie Andrews.

He took up acting later in life and appeared in films such as Woody Allen's Manhattan Murder Mystery and alongside Joe Pesci in The Public Eye.

Jerry gained popularity following his acting career and spoke of how life changed after taking up the profession in his 60s.

He said in a 2017 interview: "You spend your whole career backstage. Nobody knows who you are or even knows your name. They don't know anything about you.

"And then you do a television show and suddenly you're a celebrity and everyone knows your face. It's so weird."

Jerry's Sopranos alter ego Hesh was a Jewish loan shark and a trusted advisor to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) — and the actor explained how he defied doctor's orders to accept the part as he had to have an operation at the time.

He said: "I was stricken with terrible stomach pains and went to my doctor in New York's Mount Sinai Hospital. I wound up with gastric problems and required an operation."

Jerry left the hospital the night before he was due to appear on set against medical advice and promptly returned after filming his scenes in order to continue his recovery.

He is survived by his wife, psychologicist Joan Laxman, whom he had been married to since 1994.

