The Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore dies at 80

Actor Vincent Pastore, best known for his role on The Sopranos, has died aged 80.

According to Deadline, the screen star was found dead in his apartment in The Bronx, New York, on Saturday (Aug 1) by a neighbour, after not being heard from for three days.

The circumstances surrounding Pastore's death are under investigation, the outlet stated.

After news of Pastore's passing was made public, his manager Bob McGowan said in a statement: "Vinnie was a great guy, he would help anyone and was very charitable."

Prior to becoming an actor, Pastore fought in the Vietnam War.

However, he later graduated from Pace University with a degree in drama.

He initially found fame with minor roles in mob movies such as Goodfellas and Men of Respect, but then took on larger roles in 1995 feature The Jerky Boys: The Movie, and HBO TV movie Gotti the following year.

In Gotti, he appeared alongside Tony Sirico, Frank Vincent, and Dominic Chianese - all of whom would become co-stars once again when he starred in The Sopranos.

Pastore played Tony Soprano's best pal Salvatore 'Big P****' Bonpensiero in the programme, who was famously murdered by murdered by Tony, Silvio and Paulie for being an FBI informant.

Pastore's other TV credits include multiple appearances on Law & Order, as well as starring roles in shows such as Hawaii Five-0 and Queen Supreme.

He also appeared on multiple reality TV shows in the 2000s, including Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Fit Club.

Pastore is survived by his daughter Renee.

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