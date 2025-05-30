South Korean actor Park Bo-gum to hold Singapore fan meeting in August

An oppa will be making his merry way around Asia soon, and Singapore is one of his stops.

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum took to social media today (May 30) to announce through his agency The Black Label that he'll be embarking on his Be With You fan meeting tour.

The 31-year-old will be here in Singapore on Aug 14 at The Star Theatre.

More details, including ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.

The Be With You fan meeting tour begins on July 26 in Yokohama, Japan and will end in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sept 13.

This is not the 31-year-old's first fan meeting here, however — he'd previously visited Singapore back in 2017 during his Asia Tour Fan Meeting where he sang the song Singapura, Sunny Island, much to local fans' amusement.

He also made a recent appearance here in March at Ion Orchard where he attended an event by luxury house Celine, for which he is a brand ambassador. South Korean singer and actress Bae Suzy was also present at the event.

Bo-gum recently gained even more attention for his portrayal in Netflix's hit K-drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines, where he played male lead Yang Gwan-sik, a good-natured boy who's head over heels for the rebellious and feisty aspiring poet Oh Ae-sun (IU).

He will be starring in comedy series Good Boy, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow (May 31) onwards.

kristy.chua@asiaone.com