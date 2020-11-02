South Korean comedian Park Ji-sun and her mother found dead at home

South Korean comedian Park Ji-sun, 35, and her mother were found dead at their home in the Mapo-gu district in Seoul this afternoon (Nov 2).

According to news reports, Ji-sun's father called the police when he could not contact them both on their phones. When he entered the house with the police, the pair was reportedly already dead.

Ji-sun was allegedly under treatment for an unspecified health condition and her mother was staying with her. She debuted in 2007 as a comedian and worked on various TV variety shows.

The police are investigating and the exact cause of death remains unknown. According to some reports, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

