South Korean actor Park Min-jae dies of cardiac arrest at age 32

South Korean actor Park Min-jae has died on Nov 29, after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest while travelling in China. He was 32 years old.

Min-jae appeared in dramas such as 2022's Little Women and Tomorrow, as well as 2023's Korea-Khitan War and Snap and Spark.

Min-jae's agency Big Title confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Dec 2. According to a translation of the statement by Soompi, the late actor was described as someone "who loved acting and always gave his best".

"We deeply appreciate the love and support he received. Although we can no longer watch his performances, we will proudly remember him as a valued actor of Big Title," the agency reportedly stated.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDELmzVvCAx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Big Title's CEO Hwang Ju-hye also grieved the actor's passing in a post on her personal Instagram account, writing: "The guy (Min-jae) who said he would conquer China on a month-long trip is now on an eternal journey... It's so unexpected. The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow... "

Ju-hye reportedly added: "I was grateful and proud to have been your representative and I’m so sorry."

Min-jae's wake is being held at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital's funeral hall.

His brother Park Jae-hyung took to Instagram on Monday (Dec 2) to share that the funeral will be held on Dec 4, and said he hopes "as many people as possible" will see him off.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDDqAqPS1ZV/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e8c83398-fb6c-40f8-b758-19f6fe85668e[/embed]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com