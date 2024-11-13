South Korean actor Song Jae-rim dies aged 39, celebrities pay tribute

South Korean actor Song Jae-rim died yesterday (Nov 12) at the age of 39.

The Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirmed that he was found deceased in his apartment at around 12.30pm.

According to media reports, a friend whom he was supposed to meet for lunch had visited his home and reported the death.

A two-page letter was reportedly found at the scene but the cause of death has not been confirmed.

A police official, however, stated that there are "no signs of foul play".

His wake was held at Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall at 5.30pm yesterday. His funeral will be held tomorrow at Seoul City Crematorium.

Jae-rim gained popularity after starring in the 2012 drama The Moon Embracing the Sun and the 2014 reality series We Got Married.

This year, he starred in two dramas — My Military Valentine and Queen Woo.

Following news of his death, comedian Hong Seok-cheon and other celebrities posted tributes to Jae-rim on social media.

"I am saddened that I will never see your wonderful smile again. I am devastated that I have to let you go without being able to take better care of you and say hello. I’m sorry, truly sorry. I couldn’t be a proper older brother to you. Rest in peace," wrote Seok-cheon.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCRYEy4T0n6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Actress Yoo Sun, Jae-rim's co-star in the movie Good Morning (2022) and the drama Our Gap-soon (2016), posted a photo of them together: "Jae-rim, I feel such sadness and pain; I hope you find peace."

Actor Park Ho-san, who was with Jae-rim in the reality series Surfing House (2019) also posted a tribute: "I'm going crazy Jae-rim. You were always so bright, it's hard to believe. I'm sorry, I'm really sorry I couldn’t reach out, couldn’t look after you. I’m truly sorry."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCRKptzvYYY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com