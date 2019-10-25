South Korean portal to disable entertainment comments after death of K-pop star Sulli

The decision to switch off the comments section, which will take effect this month, was part of operator Kakao's longstanding efforts to stamp out unacceptable comment, such as hate expression.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SEOUL - Major South Korean portal Daum will temporarily close its comments sections on entertainment news, operator Kakao Corp said on Friday (Oct 25), after the death of a K-pop star who had opposed cyber bullying.

Sulli, a former member of top South Korean girl group f(x), was found dead on Oct 14 aged 25, with police saying she had been suffering from severe depression.

Her apparent suicide prompted an outpouring of grief and calls to rein in the cyber bullying many K-pop stars face.

"Many agree that the degree of insults that occur through comments under entertainment news sections has reached a level that harms the health of the public," Kakao Corp officials said in a statement citing the "recently devastating news".

The decision to switch off the comments, which will take effect this month, was part of Kakao's longstanding efforts to stamp out unacceptable comment, such as hate expression, it added.

South Korean pop star Sulli was found dead at her home at age 25. Here's a look at her rise to prominence. https://str.sg/J3De

Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, October 15, 2019
More about
South Korea K-pop celebrities bullying

TRENDING

Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
Watch: We challenge hot hawker Walter to climb a ship’s mast
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
Real life: &#039;The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy&#039;
Real life: 'The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy'

Home Works

How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
31-year-old man arrested after driving lorry against traffic in Geylang
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

SERVICES