South Korean singer Wheesung, 43, found dead at home

South Korean singer Wheesung died yesterday (March 10). He was 43.

He was found unresponsive in his apartment at 6.29pm by first responders, according to Yonhap News.

The K-pop and R&B soloist, whose real name was Choi Whee-sung, was scheduled to meet his manager earlier that day but couldn't be reached.

His mother, who lived in the same apartment building, went to check on him and called the paramedics.

Wheesung's management Tajo Entertainment said in a statement: "We are deeply sorry to deliver such heartbreaking and tragic news.

"On March 10th, our artist Wheesung left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his home in Seoul and was later pronounced dead.

"The bereaved family, fellow artists, and staff of Tajo Entertainment are all mourning the deceased with heavy hearts due to the sudden news."

They added they would be sharing details of his funeral arrangements separately.

Since his debut in 2002 with Like a Movie, Wheesung released six albums, six extended plays (EPs) and nine singles.

He was set to perform in Daegu on March 15 at a joint concert with fellow soloist KCM, which has since been cancelled.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DG1Lk7lTqyu/[/embed]

Fellow K-celebs paid tribute to Wheesung on social media after the news of his death broke.

Rapper Paltoalto posted an Instagram Story of Wheesung's debut single and the caption: "He was an artist who was highly anticipated among R&B fans even before his debut."

The 41-year-old added that he even went to Wheesung's first concert.

"This is shocking and heartbreaking," he added. "Thank you for being part of the good memories in my youth through your music."

Rapper San E posted on Instagram: Rest in peace, hyung..." while rapper Changmo wrote: "Thank you for having a great impact on my life with your amazing music. Rest in peace."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHBLqTVPtQ9/[/embed]

2AM's Changmin posted: "The artist I really wanted to be like. I will remember you. Rest in peace."

"All the moments we spent together were an honor and I was thankful," wrote rapper-producer Verbal Jint. "You worked so hard. Rest in peace, Wheesung."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHBhnqwSweO/?hl=en[/embed]

