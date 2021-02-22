South Korea's favourite zombie movie: Train To Busan is getting a US remake

Train to Busan was the ‘it’ zombie movie in 2016. It was an overwhelming success, garnering many fans domestically and internationally.

Well good news (or bad, “leave it alone!”) for zombie apocalypse fans, we are getting a U.S. remake of the movie.

Produced by New Line Cinemas and possibly directed by Timo Tjahjanto, many big production talents, who are experienced with horror no doubt, are being acquired to bring this remake to life. Tjahjanto came into the spotlight after releasing his gruesome movie, The Night Comes For US on Netflix.

Other members of the movie crew would be James Wan, as Producer, with major accolades like creating Saw and the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. Another would be Gary Dauberman, the screenwriter that made IT and The Curse of La Llorona as well.

These two have made very significant contributions to the horror genre, such as The Nun, Annabelle and The Conjuring Franchise.

There is currently no news on the release date. So we will have to wait with the original movie and its sequel, Train to Busan: Peninsula for now. It is available now on Apple TV and Google Play.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.