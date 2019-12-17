South Korea's Parasite among 10 movies in shortlist for best international film Oscar

Still from the movie Parasite. Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced on Jan 13.
PHOTO: Cathay
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Ten international films, including widely acclaimed offerings from South Korea, Spain and Senegal, are on a shortlist of movies vying for Academy Award nominations.

The best international feature shortlist announced on Monday (Dec 16) by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences includes Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, Pedro Almodovar's semi-autobiographical Pain And Glory and Atlantics, Senegal's entry from history-making director Mati Diop.

In May, Diop became the first black woman to compete for the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

That honour went to Parasite, while Atlantics won the festival's Grand Prix accolade.

If Parasite and Atlantics receive nominations, they would mark the first for South Korea and Senegal, respectively.

It is the first year the Oscar will be awarded under a new name: best international feature film.

The category was previously known as the best foreign language film.

The other seven shortlisted films are the Czech Republic's The Painted Bird; Estonia's Truth And Justice; France's Les Miserables; Hungary's Those Who Remained; North Macedonia's Honeyland; Poland's Corpus Christi; and Russia's Beanpole.

The shortlist is culled from 91 eligible films.

The film academy announced nine shortlists on Monday in categories including best documentary feature, visual effects and original song.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which will be released on Friday (Dec 20), appears on two shortlists for best original score and visual effects.

Also on the visual effects shortlist are the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming musical Cats.

No song from Cats made the original song shortlist, but two songs from The Lion King did: Elton John's Never Too Late and Spirit by Beyonce.

Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced on Jan 13.

The Oscars will be held on Feb 9 in Los Angeles.

