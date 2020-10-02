South Korea's Parasite wins Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay at the Oscars

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho (L) and screenwriter Han Jin-won (R) won the Oscar for best Original Screenplay for Parasite - the first time the award has gone to an Asian winner.
PHOTO: AFP
Bang and AsiaOne

South Korean film Parasite has won Best Picture, Best Director, and Original Screenplay at the Oscars. 

According to reports, this is the first time that a non-English language movie has won Best Picture, and also the first time that an Asian winner took best Original Screenplay. 

In his acceptance speech for Original Screenplay, director Bong Joon-ho hailed his Academy Award win as being very special for his home country of South Korea.

Boon and Han Jin-won beat out competition from the writers of Knives Out, Marriage Story, 1917, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to take the Oscar on Sunday (Feb 9), and the pair both gave short speeches, in which they switched between English and their native language through a translator.

Bong said: "Thank you, it's a great honour. Writing a script is always such a lonely process, we never write to represent our country… But this is very personal for South Korea, thank you.

"I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me, all the actors who are here with me today for bringing this film to life, thank you."

Han then took over the microphone and said: "Thank you director Bong and thank you to my mom... I'd like to share this honour with all the storytellers and filmmakers."

More about
oscars Film festivals/awards movies South Korea

SERVICES