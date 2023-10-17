'Speaks better Mandarin than his dad': Jordan Chan's 10-year-old son impresses as emcee for school event

They grow up so fast!

Fans of Hong Kong singer-actor Jordan Chan may remember his older son Jasper fondly as a cheeky four-year-old on the reality TV show Where Are We Going, Dad?.

In it, the youngster was a hit for appearing with his dad and speaking endearingly in broken English and Cantonese, but new footage has emerged of him looking dapper and professional as a school emcee.

Photos and videos of the now-10-year-old made their rounds on Weibo, showing him onstage for a recent school event, as the projector behind him reads Founder's Day 2023.

Jasper is attending the private Yew Chung International School of Shanghai.

Netizens commended his improved language skills, with some even commenting that he now "speaks better Mandarin than his dad".

"In my memory, Jasper is still the little boy who would turn into a 'small cat' after eating dragonfruit," a netizen commented, referring to an episode of Where Are We Going, Dad? where the boy smeared his mouth and nose purple.

"He has grown up in the blink of an eye."

Others gushed over how dashing he looked, dressed formally in his school blazer.

"He looks just like a mini Jordan," wrote a netizen.

[[nid:631682]]

Another even claimed: "He looks similar to his dad, but even more handsome. He should be very popular when he grows up."

Jordan, best known for acting in the Young and Dangerous movie series and The Duke of Mount Deer (1998), was reportedly present at the school event with his wife, actress Cherrie Ying.

"His mum is as beautiful as ever, and his dad is as cool as ever. He was the only one wearing a mask in the audience," a netizen present shared.

The couple married in 2010 and have two children, Jordan and a younger son nicknamed Ho Ho, born in 2020.

[[nid:634477]]

drimac@asiaone.com

