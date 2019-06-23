Special prosecutor to examine Jussie Smollett case in Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett leaves court after charges against him were dropped by state prosecutors in Chicago, Illinois, US March 26, 2019.

A Chicago judge on Friday ordered a special prosecutor to examine the handling of actor Jussie Smollett's discredited claim that he was the victim of a hate crime, setting up the possibility he could be criminally charged a second time, a police spokesman said.

Smollett, who is black and gay and at the time had a role on the television show Empire, ignited a firestorm on social media after he told police on Jan. 29 that he was attacked on a street outside his Chicago home.

He said two apparent supporters of President Donald Trump struck him, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach over him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs.

Police later charged Smollett with filing a false police report and accused him of paying $3,500 to two men to stage the attack to generate public sympathy.