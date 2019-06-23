Special prosecutor to examine Jussie Smollett case in Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett leaves court after charges against him were dropped by state prosecutors in Chicago, Illinois, US March 26, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Alex Dobuzinskis
Reuters

A Chicago judge on Friday ordered a special prosecutor to examine the handling of actor Jussie Smollett's discredited claim that he was the victim of a hate crime, setting up the possibility he could be criminally charged a second time, a police spokesman said.

Smollett, who is black and gay and at the time had a role on the television show Empire, ignited a firestorm on social media after he told police on Jan. 29 that he was attacked on a street outside his Chicago home.

He said two apparent supporters of President Donald Trump struck him, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach over him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs.

Police later charged Smollett with filing a false police report and accused him of paying $3,500 to two men to stage the attack to generate public sympathy.

Prosecutors dropped the charges in March, saying an agreement by Smollett to forfeit his $10,000 bond was a just outcome.

Trump, Rahm Emanuel, Chicago's mayor at the time; and the city's police superintendent criticised the decision by State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office to drop charges.

Former Illinois appellate court judge Sheila O'Brien has since submitted a petition to Cook County Judge Michael Toomin requesting a special prosecutor to examine Foxx's handling of the Smollett case, according to local media.

Toomin issued an order on Friday appointing the special prosecutor, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed by phone.

The special prosecutor will look into the "whole investigation" and as a result "Mr. Smollett could face charges," Guglielmi said by phone.

"We stand firmly behind the work of detectives in investigating the fabricated incident reported by Jussie Smollett & #ChicagoPolice will fully co-operate with the court appointed special prosecutor," Guglielmi wrote on Twitter.

Mark Geragos, an attorney for Smollett, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Foxx recused herself from the case before charges were filed against Smollett because of conversations she had about the incident with one of Smollett's relatives, according to her spokesman.

A spokeswoman for Foxx's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

More about

celebrities police scandal
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
Cecilia Cheung and 7-month-old son Marcus photographed in public for first time
Cecilia Cheung and 7-month-old son Marcus photographed in public for first time
Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq dares Minister Azmin to sue him
Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq dares Minister Azmin to sue him
Challenger offers assurance warranty and money-back guarantee for Huawei devices
Challenger offers assurance warranty and money-back guarantee for Huawei devices
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
This Week In Tech: Metalhead coders, Facebook goes crypto, Huawei’s growing pains
This Week In Tech: Metalhead coders, Facebook goes crypto, Huawei’s growing pains
2 Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire in stable condition; arrangements made for worker who died
2 Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire in stable condition; arrangements made for worker who died
UOB banking customers hit by near 2-hour service outage affecting ATMs, mobile app
UOB banking customers hit by near 2-hour service outage affecting ATMs, mobile app
Julie Tan finds fengshui master&#039;s prediction on marrying late &#039;comforting&#039;
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
King&#039;s humility at KFC outlet impresses Malaysians
King's humility at KFC outlet impresses Malaysians

LIFESTYLE

How this single mum in Singapore fought breast cancer twice
How this single mum in Singapore fought breast cancer twice
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
Forget Supreme. Here Are Some Local Streetwear Brands That Will Make You a Hypebeast
Forget Supreme. Here Are Some Local Streetwear Brands That Will Make You a Hypebeast
Men in beauty: Meet the co-founder behind the world&#039;s first Peranakan skincare line
Men in beauty: Meet the co-founder behind the world's first Peranakan skincare line

Home Works

8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV&#039;s Fried Rice Paradise
From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV's Fried Rice Paradise
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Bus driver intervenes when blind woman with guide dog blocked from boarding
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her

SERVICES