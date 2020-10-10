Spice Girls Mel C's weirdest gift: A conjoined twin doll from a fan

Mel C thinks the weirdest gift she has ever received from a fan was a conjoined twin doll.

The 46-year-old singer has been given plenty of gifts from Spice Girls supporters over the years, but the strangest thing she has ever received was an "art project" featuring two toys stitched together.

She told Attitude magazine: "The weirdest gift I've received from a fan was an art project, you know when you make a doll from felt? She'd made a conjoined twin and decided to send it to me, which I thought was slightly strange…"

Mel ⁠— who was known as Sporty Spice ⁠— has many memories from her days with the girl group but remembers her most embarrassing moment on stage when she ripped her trousers during a gig in Florida.

She recalled: "The most embarrassing thing that has happened to me on stage was in 1998 and I was with the girls.

"We were in Miami and my trousers split from the crotch all the way up the back ⁠— I exited as quickly as I could!"

However, the only piece of advice Mel would give her younger self is that she is "enough" after suffering from depression.

She added: "My biggest phobia is depression. I have suffered with it and learned how to take care of myself and the things to do to avoid going back to that place again. When I was first diagnosed, I was in such a dark place and it was petrifying.

"If I could give my younger self a piece of advice, it would be: 'You are enough'. At the time when I was really struggling, there was a better life for me. That was not the life I should be living."