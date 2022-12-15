Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's trailer pits Miles Morales against dozens of Spideys

Get ready to head back into the Spider-Verse, except this time, the threat has increased tenfold. Sony has unveiled the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to its critically-acclaimed 2018 animated film Into the Spider-Verse, and it’s looking really stylish — and dangerous, too.

Opening with a slightly older Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) talking with his mom, the reel cuts to some scenes from the original movie, including the iconic leap of faith. After the flashbacks, Miles and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) are seen traversing through various universes and running into many different iterations of Spider-Man.

But things take a turn for the worse, as the young hero gets attacked by these alternate webslingers, one of whom is Oscar Isaac’s brutal Spider-Man 2099. As it appears, his world works a little differently, with Miles and Gwen arguing over who are the real heroes.

“Who do you think you are, really?” he asks Gwen. “We are supposed to be the good guys,” she replies. “We are,” the elder Spider-Man replies, slamming Miles to the ground with a laser-like web.

Fans will notice that there are a couple of first looks and Easter eggs packed into the trailer. While there are no hints of Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk or Jason Schwartzman’s The Spot, Issa Rae’s motorcycle-riding Spider-Woman and Jorma Taccone’s high-flying villain Vulture get their debut here.

The advanced Spider-Man suit from Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Spider-Armour MK II, can also be spotted, along with the Bombastic Bag Man costume, Spider-Man Unlimited, and many other forms.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is releasing in theatres on June 2, 2023, with a sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, set for March 29, 2024. The movie will feature different art styles for each dimension, which can be gleaned from the trailer whenever the main duo swings from one universe into another.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.