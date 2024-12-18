Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse delayed indefinitely

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will not hit cinemas in 2025.

The upcoming animated movie — which is a sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) — was initially slated to hit cinemas in March 2024, though Sony Pictures decided to push back the release after finding the project wouldn't be ready in time.

Now, Deadline has reported Sony has indefinitely delayed Beyond the Spider-Verse and it won't hit theatres until 2026 at the earliest, with the outlet saying the studio is "taking a lot of tender loving care" to get the film right.

Beyond the Spider-Verse will pick up after the events of Across the Spider-Verse, which followed Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his Spider-friends in a multiverse-travelling adventure to stop The Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

This comes after Jharrel Jerome — who played the alternate reality Miles G. Morales who came face-to-face with the original superhero in the final scene of Across the Spider-Verse - recently admitted he had been left in the dark over the current state of the upcoming movie.

Speaking with Screen Rant, the 27-year-old actor said: "I haven't [started recording lines yet], but I also can't really say so much more because, you know, that's such a tight-knit ship. I don't even know much.

"I'm as much in the dark as you, but I'm excited to get back into it and see what they're thinking, especially involving my character. That was such a bada** twist to the last one."

In September, it was reported Beyond the Spider-Verse was unlikely to grace the silver screen until 2027, though producer Christopher Miller and composer Daniel Pemberton shot down the claim.

It was also suggested development on the movie had been up and down, with some claiming work on Beyond the Spider-Verse would start from scratch.

Despite its apparent development woes, Brian Tyree Henry — who plays Miles' father Jefferson Davis — teased Beyond the Spider-Verse would be worth the wait.

He told Deadline in March: "It's in the works, it's coming. It's in the works for sure and that one is even more epic than the last. You know how we do it.

"Oh yeah, get your hankies ready. It's gonna go there."

Henry's comments were echoed by Beyond the Spider-Verse co-writer and producer Phil Lord, who said the film would be a "satisfying" conclusion to the Spider-Verse trilogy.

He said: "It will be a very satisfying conclusion. It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles'] parents."

'The Lego Movie' producer added 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' would tie the trilogy together and see the return of fan-favourite characters like Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacey, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker and Daniel Kaluuya's Hobie Brown.

Lord explained: "The big thing that's interesting for Miles is how do you deal with a sense of betrayal and turn it into something affirmative?

"And I think that the thing that we try to do with these movies is represent goodness and show how the love that the characters in the movie have for Miles translates into his growth and success."

