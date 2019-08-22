Spider-Man: Sony responds to split, says Marvel's Kevin Feige has 'many new responsibilities'

Spider-Man will be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony Pictures - who licences the famous character to Marvel - has reportedly hit a stalemate with the studio over the financing and profit-sharing of the future Spider-Man movies, leading to the exit of Marvel boss Kevin Feige from the franchise.

In a statement, Sony's spokesperson said: "Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise.

"We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.