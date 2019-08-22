Spider-Man: Sony responds to split, says Marvel's Kevin Feige has 'many new responsibilities'

PHOTO: Facebook/Spider-Man
Bang

Spider-Man will be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony Pictures - who licences the famous character to Marvel - has reportedly hit a stalemate with the studio over the financing and profit-sharing of the future Spider-Man movies, leading to the exit of Marvel boss Kevin Feige from the franchise.

In a statement, Sony's spokesperson said: "Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise.

"We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.

"We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him - including all their newly added Marvel properties - do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own.

"Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue."

There has been several months of negotiations between the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to change the original deal, which saw Marvel collect five per cent of the profits of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Going forward, Marvel seemed sure they could find a deal as the character - which is currently played by Tom Holland - was billed to be "the Next Tony Stark" in the Marvel franchise.

The stalemate between Sony Pictures and Disney reportedly came when the latter asked for financing and profits to be split 50-50, which would mean Disney and Marvel would have a huge increase in profits, with the previous film grossing a whopping $1.1 billion worldwide.

