Spider-Man star Tom Holland reflects on his 'crazy week' after Sony-Disney split

Tom Holland admits it's been a "crazy week" for him as the face of the Spider-Man franchise.

The 23-year-old actor made the remarks after it was revealed that the superhero was divorcing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement over the future of the franchise.

Speaking at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Tom told fans: "Hey all, it's been a crazy week but I want you to know that I'm grateful from the bottom of my heart. And I love you 3,000."

Tom's comments come shortly after Sony tried to clarify its position regarding the iconic movie franchise.

In a statement, the company explained: "Much of today's news about' Spider-Man', has mischaracterised recent discussions about [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise.