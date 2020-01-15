Spike Lee to be first black head of Cannes film festival jury

Spike Lee will be the first black head of the Cannes Film Festival.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

PARIS - American director Spike Lee was named president of this year's Cannes film festival jury on Tuesday (Jan 14), becoming the first black head of the panel.

The maker of Malcolm X and Do The Right Thing is the first person of black African descent to preside at the world's biggest film festival, which is held in May on the French Riviera.

Lee, 62, said he was "shocked, happy, surprised and proud all at the same time" to make history.

The Cannes veteran has premiered seven of his films at the festival, with his debut movie She's Gotta Have It causing a sensation in 1986 when it won the youth prize at Directors' Fortnight.

His appointment comes as activists criticised the Oscars on Monday for ignoring actors of colour, with no nominations for the acclaimed performances of Awkwafina in the Chinese-American drama The Farewell and Lupita Nyong'o in the horror movie Us.

There was joy, however, for Ladj Ly, the black French director of Les Miserables, which was in the running for best foreign film Oscar after winning the jury prize at Cannes.

Lee - who showed his last film BlacKkKlansman at Cannes two years ago - said "my biggest blessings... have happened out of nowhere.

"I'm honoured to be the first person of the African diaspora (USA) to be named president of the Cannes jury and of a main film festival."

Lee will also be awarded a Palme d'Or, the festival's top award, for lifetime achievement.

In a written statement from his home in "Da People's Republic Of Brooklyn, New York", Lee said Cannes had changed his life.

"To me, the Cannes film festival (besides being the most important film festival in the world - no disrespect to anybody) has had a great impact on my film career.

"You could easily say Cannes changed the trajectory of who I became," he added.

LACK OF DIVERSITY

Only one Asian, the Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-wai, has ever led the Cannes jury in its 73-year history.

French actress Isabelle Adjani, whose father was Algerian, became the first person of African descent to lead the jury in 1997.

The world's top film festivals have faced fierce criticism for their lack of diversity in recent years.

Cannes and its rival Venice have faced growing scrutiny, particularly for the lack of female directors in their main competitions, even as they have chosen gender-balanced juries.

More than 80 actresses and woman filmmakers led by then jury president Cate Blanchett staged a red carpet protest at Cannes for equality in the film industry in 2018.

Lee was vocal in his support for the women at the time.

"Spike Lee's perspective is more valuable than ever," festival director Thierry Fremaux said.

"Cannes is a natural homeland and a global sounding board for those who awaken minds and question our stances and fixed ideas.

"Lee's flamboyant personality is sure to shake things up," he added.

Last year, the jury was led by Babel and The Revenant director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the first Mexican and only the second Latin American to preside over the festival.

The winning film, Korean Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, has since become a runaway hit, winning the Golden Globe for best foreign film and six Oscar nominations.

More about
Hollywood Cannes Film Festival movies celebrities Paris director

TRENDING

Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES