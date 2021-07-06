Split from fiance, hanging out with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has 'never been better'

Jennifer Lopez has "never been better".

The 51-year-old singer-and-actress split from fiance Alex Rodriguez three months ago and subsequently rekindled her romance with former flame Ben Affleck, and she admitted she's having the "best time of [her] life" at the moment.

She said: "I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at."

The On the Floor hitmaker never mentioned Ben by name when she admitted she appreciates "all the love that's coming [her] way" and the "good wishes" from fans but she again stressed how happy she feels.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, she added: "And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

Jennifer recalled how content she felt with herself while shooting Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic - during which time Alex visited her to address the issues in their relationship - and thinks she's in a great place to make new music.

She said: "While I was there, I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own. I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming.

"And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me. I think some people really get inspired when they're heartbroken. You know what I mean? To write music, when they were in pain.

"It's the opposite. When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music."