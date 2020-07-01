S'pore singer Tay Kewei delivers second boy

Local singers Tay Kewei, 36, and Alfred Sim, 38, are now proud parents of two boys!

Taking to her social media to share the happy news, Kewei said they welcomed their new bundle of joy on June 28. The couple also has Momo, who was born in 2017.

Her post also said: “And we already have his nickname!! Can’t wait to share with you soon.”

Kewei’s estimated due date was supposed to be on June 25, but doctors mentioned the possibility of an earlier birth during a routine checkup three weeks back.

She started feeling contractions on the night of June 27, and was immediately brought to Parkway East Hospital, giving birth the next morning.

Both mother and child are healthy, according to a statement from the couple's label Cross Ratio Entertainment.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/keweitay

Big brother Momo has nicknamed the little one ‘Xiao Pian Pian’, even before he was born.

“I feel so blessed, especially when I saw Momo and his brother getting along so well. [That moment] was priceless,” said Tay in a statement.

Following her announcement on Instagram, many of her celeb friends left congratulatory messages, including Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim, Romeo Tan, Xiaxue, and Silver Ang.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

The couple first revealed news of the pregnancy through Momo Ai Zhe Ni, a music video that was written for Momo.

PHOTO: Instagram/keweitay

A massive congratulations to the couple!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.